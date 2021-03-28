WWE processing refunds for unused Network gift cards

Those who have unused WWE Network gift cards can start the process of getting their money back through a process on WWE.COM by going to redeemcardusa.wwe.com.

With WWE Network’s move to Peacock, all Network gift cards are now deemed unusable and cannot even be resold and used by other international subscribers.

WWE has partnered with InComm Incentives to issue you a credit which can be redeemed for gift cards from hundreds of top-name brands or a general-use card from American Express or Visa.

Basically, you can get credit for your unused gift cards on a pre-paid credit card and pay your new subscription to the WWE Network on Peacock with that pre-paid credit card.

WWE sold three-month gift cards at various retailers for $29.97.