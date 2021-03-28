WrestleMania 37 close to selling out, but not quite there yet

As of Sunday morning with two weeks to go, WrestleMania tickets remain available, with night two proving more popular than night one.

There are currently 1,025 seats available for night one including 168 ringside seats. Night two has 693 seats available, 147 of which are ringside.

Ringside seats are going from $1,000 to $2,500 on Ticketmaster.com and at one point were also priced $5,000.

All seats are being sold in pods of one to six and each pod must be purchased in their entirety and may not be divided.

WWE has put around 25,000 tickets for sale for each night of WrestleMania, down from the rumored 45,000 it was being reported. Typically, WrestleMania has a majority of international fans, something that will be absent this year due to coronavirus travel restrictions.