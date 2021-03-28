Video: Cena tells Shaq he did not see his AEW Dynamite Match

John Cena appeared on an NBA on TNT postgame show this week to promote his new gig hosting Wipeout on TBS. He also did the interview while still in his Peacemaker costume for the upcoming HBO Max spinoff for his character in the upcoming movie, The Suicide Squad. During the interview, co-host and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal asked John Cena if he saw his professional wrestling debut on AEW Dynamite when Shaq teamed up with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Shaq stated to Cena, “John, I got a question for you. Not about the show, but about what you do, or what you used to do, being a wrestler. I had my first wrestling match a couple weeks ago. Did you see it? And I would like to get your criticism of what I should have did better.”

Cena answered that he hadn’t seen Shaq’s in-ring debut. He responded, “Big Shaq, I’ve been sequester in a bunker here in Vancouver as they are really keeping the lock down to us. Now, I had heard you made your in-ring debut. I’m going to answer your question with a question. How did you feel about it? When it was all over, how did you feel about your performance?”

Shaq then answered, “Well, I just wanted to, you know, represent you guys. Right here, I’m giving a shoutout back to Brodie Lee, powerslam, wanted to make it look good. Cause listen, growing up, I watched you guys, Junkyard Dog, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, I just wanted to represent you guys. Then, he poked me in the eye, caught me off guard, and body slammed me into a table.” He added, “I think I did pretty good.”

Shaq went on, “Listen, I just wanted to represent you wrestlers because you guys are my favorite athletes. You know I feel about you, brother. I love you, big fan of yours. Congratulations on everything that you’re doing.”

Cena thanked Shaq and called him someone who belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of Sports Entertainers, noting that he thinks Shaq could’ve been huge and WWE, adding, “I still think you can be!” You can see the full video of the segment below.