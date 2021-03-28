Sting says filming cinematic match took a toll on him and was “in shambles”

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, former WCW champion Sting said that filming the cinematic match for AEW Revolution was fun, but he “came out of it in shambles.”

Sting admitted that the two nights of filming took a toll on him and it was pretty tough to go through. “It can be taxing on the body especially at my age.”

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that it took 12 hours of filming to complete the match, his first involvement since the 2015 match against Seth Rollins at WWE’s Night of Champions.

“I love filming. I have done movies and TV, and I always have fun with that stuff. The tough part was all of the hours and the recovery time,” Sting said.

Sting said that there was some rust on him after not being in a ring for over five years and AEW President Tony Khan sent a ring to his house to start getting used to running the ropes again.

“It was an eye-opener for me. It was a challenge. I didn’t recover as quick as I used to,” the 62-year-old continued. “It was grueling. I had a lot of work to get my cardio ready to go and get into good physical condition. It was tougher than it’s ever been but I got there.”

Sting and his tag team partner Darby Allin were victorious in their street fight against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.