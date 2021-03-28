YouTuber Logan Paul to appear on Smackdown and WrestleMania

Popular YouTuber Logan Paul will not only be on next week’s Smackdown live on FOX but will also be appearing at WrestleMania.

Former Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn brought Paul in the picture last week in a series of Twitter messages and then on Friday, Zayn said that Paul will come to the show as his special guest for his documentary premiere.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed that Paul will be involved somehow in the Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens match at Mania although his exact role has not been revealed yet. Yesterday, Paul retweeted a WWE tweet and said “I’ll be there,” referring to his Smackdown appearance.

Paul has 5.9 million followers on Twitter and 22.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. The 25-year-old American also got himself involved in boxing, facing fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019, a fight which he lost. He also was supposed to fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match in February of this year but the fight was postponed to a later date.