Britt Baker: “I was nervous because it’s going to hurt”

Dr. Britt Baker recently appeared on Renee Young’s podcast and talked about her Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa from AEW Dynamite…

“I was nervous because it’s going to hurt. There’s no way around it. But, I was ready to die. I was like, ‘Let’s go.’ I’ve been here from the beginning from day one in AEW. I was the first woman signed. I’ve been through it all with the women’s division that, ‘It sucks. They’re not ready for TV’ and all that. I felt like this was the opportunity to prove the legitimacy of the division and say we do have a dog in this fight in women’s wrestling. I was so motivated and so ready to go.”

“I had so many ideas in my notebook with ideas for this. Jerry is a big phone talker so I was talking on the phone with him so much too. If there’s a story of Britt Baker, there’s a chapter of Jerry Lynn himself just for how much he’s helped me even in the last few months with my in ring work and character work. Especially for this match, Jerry didn’t treat us like women. He was like we were two wrestlers putting together a main event, lights out match, which was really special to me because it was the first time I felt we were main eventers, we’re not like women’s wrestlers. With the match, I was really careful because Tony is very thoughtful and very candid. He worried. He’s very worried about our safety and getting hurt. I would always give him an idea one at a time, like, ‘Hey, what do you think about this.’ ‘Oh, cool.’ I didn’t want to throw it all at once because he would be like, no way. I saved the tax for last. I really think the tax are going to be something that would make this match stick out because girls don’t take tax. He was all for it. He loved it, but then right before the match, he pulled me in his office and he was worried. He’s like, ‘Britt, I don’t know about some of these spots, this table bump at the end, and the ladder. I don’t know.’ I said, ‘Just trust me. Please just trust me. We got this. We have to do this. We have to do this for this match to be what it needs to be’, and he did. As soon as the match was over and we stopped filming, he was one of the first ones out there to check on me when I’m laying in the table rubble. He’s a germaphobe. Tony is definitely a big germaphobe and he hugged me and I was covered in blood. That’s when I was like, man, this must be a good match if Tony just hugged me while I was covered in blood.”

Baker also talked about her heel turn…

“That was all Kenny’s idea to turn me heel. I was scared but of course, I was going to do it. I’m not going to say no, but I was nervous. I never had been a heel before. I didn’t know anything about heat. That’s the best thing that ever happened to me. That and getting injured because when I got injured, I got to work on my heel promos. Who better to work with than Chris Jericho of all people? It’s like I literally ripped off some of his character from WCW when he was like the role model and the conspiracy victim. He helps me so much.”

