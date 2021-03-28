AEW Sets Title for their First House Show

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced the company’s first-ever house show that will take place on Friday, April 9 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The non-televised live event has now been officially named as “The House Always Wins.”

You can see the current lineup for the show and the new graphic below:

* Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt & Mike Sydal

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page

* The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo)

* TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. TBD

* Other scheduled talent: The Pinnacle (MJF, Wardlow, FTR & Shawn Spears), Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Jade Cargill & Orange Cassidy.

Tickets for AEW The House Always Wins go on sale Monday at 10 AM ET. Meanwhile, combo tickets for the house show and that week’s Dynamite are on sale now.