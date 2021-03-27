Title changes at ROH 19th Anniversary

Tracy Williams walked out of the event not just as a double champion but it’s also the first gold he has won since being in the company. He defeated Kenny King (who wrestled for Dragon Lee due to having minor surgery for a broken eardrum) for the ROH Television Championship. Lee’s run lasted over 470 days as champion. Tracy also won the ROH World Tag Team Titles with fellow Foundation member Rhett Titus as they defeated LFI members Bestia del Ring & Kenny King (Bestia was also in Dragon Lee’s place). Bestia & King would confront LFI manager Amy Rose after the match after a referee got rid of a chair she introduced into the match. She would flip them off, then start to leave but King grabbed her & told her she’s finished while Bestia hit her with a spear.

The results to the 19th Anniversary Show last night are:

Rush defended the ROH World Heavyweight Title against Jay Lethal

Jonathan Gresham retained the ROH Pure Title against Dak Draper

Brian Johnson defeated Eli Isom, Danhausen & LSG in a Four Corner Survival match

Shane Taylor Promotions would retain the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles against MexiSquad

Flip Gordon defeated Mark Briscoe

Dalton Castle defeated Josh Woods (Silas Young turned his back on Woods)

Jay Briscoe defeated EC3

Bandido defeated Flamita & Rey Horus in a 3-Way

Matt Taven & Vincent fought to a non finish