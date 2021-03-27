Thunder Rosa considered a “Key” Member of the AEW Women’s Roster

It was reported earlier this week that even though Thunder Rosa is back in the NWA, she will still be working with AEW and appeared at their recent tapings. Her contract with the NWA will expire at the end of the year.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW considers Rosa to be one of their ‘key women’ even though she is currently signed to NWA and they have to book her through Billy Corgan. It should be noted that Rosa previously asked for a release from the NWA back in November. The soonest AEW will be able to sign her, assuming things work out, will be 2022.

Rosa working with AEW is believed to be why Kamille won their match at Back For The Attack last Sunday. Kamille is still is with the NWA long-term and Rosa is splitting her time between the two promotions.