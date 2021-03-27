Steve Austin Wants Jim Cornette & The Midnight Express In the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin shared an Instagram post this week, where he noted that classic wrestling tag team, The Midnight Express (Stan Lane and Bobby Eaton) should be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He shared some clips of a classic match between The Midnight Express and The Rock N Roll Express from an April 18, 1990 episode of NWA Main Event (also WCW Main Event).

Jim Cornette was the longtime manager for The Midnight Express tag team, and he previously inducted The Rock N Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Austin wrote the following in the caption for his Instagram post:

“Watching a quick classic match on YouTube. Midnight Express w Jim Cornette vs Rock and Roll Express. 4-28-90 Cornette w the ref distraction in the first clip. Killer punches from Bobby and Ricky. Referee Nick Patrick with the leap frog in the second clip. Midnights should be in HOF. Two of the greatest tag teams of all time. Freebirds w the interference…#prowrestling at its best.”

Also, CM Punk joked in the comments on referee’s Nick Patrick performance, where he executes a leap frog, ‘The referee should be suspended and have his license revoked after a rigorous review from the board.”