Road Dogg’s brother provides an update

Tracy James, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Brian James, wrote on her Facebook that her husband was admitted to a hospital on the suspicion of a heart attack.

“Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results. He has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done,” she wrote.

James was at NXT on Wednesday and ran the show with fellow Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Tracy then noted that Brian has always been on medication due to high blood pressure and kidney tests came back clear. He is scheduled for more tests on Monday to determine what can be done.

“I am a total wreck, but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian, he feels horrible, and for God to please heal my husband so he can come home! Thank y’all all so much,” she added.