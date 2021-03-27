Lance Storm Not Happy with Peacock Censoring WWE Content

As reported earlier, Peacock has plans to review 17,000 hours of WWE content and remove material that doesn’t line up with their standards and practices. In a couple of posts on Twitter, Lance Storm reacted to the news.

He wrote: “Glad I’m in Canada. Hey #Peacock if you wanted to edit out any of my dancing gimmick from 2003, that’d be okay.”

The Canada remark is odd because Canadian broadcasting is notorious for censoring wrestling content from all promotions including and especially WWE. Any controversial content tends to be edited out for the Canadian feed.