Kevin Dunn awarded with almost $1 million worth of WWE stocks

Kevin Dunn, WWE’s Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution, was given an additional 15,548 WWE stocks last week according to documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

At current stock value, those stocks are worth $831,818 and Dunn, a very unpopular figure with the Internet wrestling community for a variety of reasons, now sits on a total of 96,959 shares which are worth $5,187,306 as of Friday’s closing.

Last month, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan was given 10,464 WWE stocks. He is the mastermind of the WWE Network move to Peacock in the United States and is considered one of the most powerful individuals in the company.