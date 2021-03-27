3/26/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

This week’s Smackdown drew 2,030,000 viewers in the overnight numbers, up 85,000 viewers from last week’s initial numbers. Last week, the show ended with 2,093,000 viewers when the final numbers came in on Monday.

Hour one had 2,020,000 viewers and then increased to 2,041,000 viewers for the second hour. The show was #1 in 18-34, #2 in 18-49, and #3 in 25-54 with 0.3, 0.5, and 0.6 ratings respectively.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

