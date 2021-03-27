3/26/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Mar 27, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

This week’s Smackdown drew 2,030,000 viewers in the overnight numbers, up 85,000 viewers from last week’s initial numbers. Last week, the show ended with 2,093,000 viewers when the final numbers came in on Monday.

Hour one had 2,020,000 viewers and then increased to 2,041,000 viewers for the second hour. The show was #1 in 18-34, #2 in 18-49, and #3 in 25-54 with 0.3, 0.5, and 0.6 ratings respectively.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2021 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ingrid Isley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal