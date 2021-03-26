WWE teasing something with Adam Cole and Shawn Michaels?

WWE continues to tease something between Adam Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels following their brief interaction during this week’s WWE NXT episode.

For those who missed it, Michaels had entered the Capitol Wrestling Center to slide a ladder into the ring as Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar faced off with Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, which led to their Title Unification Match at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two being changed to a Ladder Match. As Michaels left to go backstage, Cole was heading out to the ring for his Takeover contract signing with Kyle O’Reilly, for their “Unsanctioned, No Rules, No Liability” match on Night Two. Michaels and Cole stopped and had a brief staredown before moving on.

The brief interaction between Cole and Michaels led to a hot topic of discussion among fans on social media, many who have wanted a Michaels vs. Cole dream match for some time now.

While it’s unlikely that Michaels will wrestle another post-retirement match, there has been some speculation on some kind of involvement in the Cole vs. O’Reilly match at Takeover Night Two.

The NXT Twitter account posted the backstage photo of Cole and Michaels on Wednesday night and wrote, “One can dream. [broken heart emoji] #WWENXT @AdamColePro @ShawnMichaels”

They posted the photo again this afternoon with a comment on how similar Cole and Michaels are.

“It’s like looking into a mirror. [broken heart emoji] [eyes emoji] #WWENXT @ShawnMichaels @AdamColePro,” they wrote.

Cole also tweeted the photo on Thursday of this week, but with no caption. Cole and Michaels have not commented on the brief showdown as of this writing. Michaels rarely likes tweets on Twitter but he did like the clip of Cole entering the Capitol Wrestling Center to kick off Wednesday’s show, but that’s it. He has not referenced the backstage segment with Cole at all.

Stay tuned for more on Michaels potentially getting involved with Cole. You can see the related tweets below: