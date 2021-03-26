WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from last Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show but they are teasing a confrontation between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as they prepare for their WrestleMania 37 match. It’s believed that WWE may add Daniel Bryan to Edge vs. Reigns tonight, to make it a Triple Threat.

RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair is rumored to make an appearance on tonight’s show but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.