WWE signs new TV deal in Ireland with Virgin Media Television

WWE today announced a new partnership with Virgin Media Television to broadcast highlights of WWE’s flagship programs Raw and SmackDown on free-to-air television for the first time in Ireland.

Beginning March 27, Virgin Media Two will air a one-hour version of Raw on Sundays at 10:30AM and one-hour version of SmackDown on Saturdays at 10:30AM. The weekly programming will be broadcast 52 weeks a year.

“We are excited to bring our flagship programming to free-to-air television for the first time in Ireland with Virgin Media Television,” said Andy Warkman, WWE VP, General Manager, Europe and Sub Saharan Africa. “This new partnership is a momentous step for the WWE brand and is terrific news for our passionate fanbase in Ireland.”

As part of the agreement, premium WWE documentaries will also be available on VMTV, including WWE 24: Becky Lynch and WWE 24: Finn Balor, which offer fans a closer look at the lives and careers of the Irish-born WWE Superstars.

“We are absolutely delighted to be bringing WWE to Irish free to air viewers each Saturday and Sunday on Virgin Media Two. WWE is such an iconic brand in Ireland and the fact that Irish Superstars such as Becky Lynch, Finn Bálor and Sheamus have featured so prominently in Raw and Smackdown over the last few years just adds to the excitement,” said Mick McCaffrey, Head of News and Sport, Virgin Media.