WWE 50 Greatest Women Superstars list announced

Several WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers are trending on Twitter this afternoon due to the full list of WWE’s 50 Greatest Women Superstars being revealed.

The WWE Network special, hosted by Sarah Schreiber, has aired over five episodes this week. The top 5 was revealed today – RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at #5, Chyna at #4, Becky Lynch at #3, Charlotte Flair at #2, Trish Stratus at #1.

The list includes women from the modern era of WWE, ranging from 1993 through the present day, from WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown. Criteria for the list includes in-ring accomplishments, legendary moments, and championship wins.

Some of the names trending worldwide right now are Lynch, Chyna, Lita, Stratus, Flair, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, who ranked #6, among others.

The full 50 Greatest Women Superstars can be watched on Peacock and the WWE Network now. Below is the full list, along with a few clips:

50. Toni Storm

49. Kaitlyn

48. Kay Lee Ray (current NXT UK Women’s Champion)

47. Sonya Deville

46. Shotzi Blackheart (current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion)

45. Kelly Kelly

44. Candice LeRae

43. Nikki Cross

42. Layla

41. Ember Moon (current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion)

40. Eve Torres

39. Lacey Evans

38. Jazz

37. Maryse

36. Nia Jax (current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion)

35. Bianca Belair

34. Carmella

33. Gail Kim

32. Jacqueline

31. Kairi Sane

30. Naomi

29. Bull Nakano

28. Ivory

27. Melina

26. The Bella Twins

25. Io Shirai (current NXT Women’s Champion)

24. Luna Vachon

23. Stephanie McMahon

22. Michelle McCool

21. Rhea Ripley

20. Natalya

19. AJ Lee

18. Shayna Baszler (current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion)

17. Paige

16. Sable

15. Molly Holly

14. Victoria

13. Alexa Bliss

12. Mickie James

11. Beth Phoenix

10. Bayley

9. Ronda Rousey

8. Lita

7. Alundra Blayze

6. Sasha Banks (current SmackDown Women’s Champion)

5. Asuka (current RAW Women’s Champion)

4. Chyna

3. Becky Lynch

2. Charlotte Flair

1. Trish Stratus