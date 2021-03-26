WWE 50 Greatest Women Superstars list announced
Several WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers are trending on Twitter this afternoon due to the full list of WWE’s 50 Greatest Women Superstars being revealed.
The WWE Network special, hosted by Sarah Schreiber, has aired over five episodes this week. The top 5 was revealed today – RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at #5, Chyna at #4, Becky Lynch at #3, Charlotte Flair at #2, Trish Stratus at #1.
The list includes women from the modern era of WWE, ranging from 1993 through the present day, from WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown. Criteria for the list includes in-ring accomplishments, legendary moments, and championship wins.
Some of the names trending worldwide right now are Lynch, Chyna, Lita, Stratus, Flair, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, who ranked #6, among others.
The full 50 Greatest Women Superstars can be watched on Peacock and the WWE Network now. Below is the full list, along with a few clips:
50. Toni Storm
49. Kaitlyn
48. Kay Lee Ray (current NXT UK Women’s Champion)
47. Sonya Deville
46. Shotzi Blackheart (current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion)
45. Kelly Kelly
44. Candice LeRae
43. Nikki Cross
42. Layla
41. Ember Moon (current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion)
40. Eve Torres
39. Lacey Evans
38. Jazz
37. Maryse
36. Nia Jax (current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion)
35. Bianca Belair
34. Carmella
33. Gail Kim
32. Jacqueline
31. Kairi Sane
30. Naomi
29. Bull Nakano
28. Ivory
27. Melina
26. The Bella Twins
25. Io Shirai (current NXT Women’s Champion)
24. Luna Vachon
23. Stephanie McMahon
22. Michelle McCool
21. Rhea Ripley
20. Natalya
19. AJ Lee
18. Shayna Baszler (current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion)
17. Paige
16. Sable
15. Molly Holly
14. Victoria
13. Alexa Bliss
12. Mickie James
11. Beth Phoenix
10. Bayley
9. Ronda Rousey
8. Lita
7. Alundra Blayze
6. Sasha Banks (current SmackDown Women’s Champion)
5. Asuka (current RAW Women’s Champion)
4. Chyna
3. Becky Lynch
2. Charlotte Flair
1. Trish Stratus