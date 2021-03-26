Updated WrestleMania 37 card after tonight’s Smackdown

The WWE Universal Title match at WrestleMania 37 has been changed.

As expected, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Adam Pearce add Daniel Bryan to the WrestleMania 37 match between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, making it a Triple Threat. That match will take place during Night Two.

The change was previously decided on, and is why Edge turned heel as the Special Enforcer in last Sunday’s WWE Fastlane main event between Bryan and Reigns.

WWE has also confirmed which nights other matches will take place on at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins will take place during Night One, as will AJ Styles and Omos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn will take place during Night Two.

The only match that has not been assigned to Night One or Night Two as of this writing is Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon. WWE is teasing that a stipulation will be announced for that match soon, and that may be when they confirm it for Night One or Two.

There are now 11 matches confirmed for WrestleMania 37. Matches rumored to be added include Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Riddle, Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, plus The Street Profits vs. Otis and Chad Gable vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. There could be a few more matches added as well, such as the blow-off to RETRIBUTION, among others.

There is still no word yet on what Superstars like Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Jeff Hardy and others will be doing. There is also still no word on if they will hold the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year, or the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated announced card, along with a few shots from tonight’s SmackDown main event segment:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

NIGHTS TO BE ANNOUNCED:

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Stipulation to be announced.