Report: No WWE touring any time soon

WWE reportedly has no plans to resume touring any time soon.

While many venues are re-opening across the country and various sports leagues are bringing back fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Illustrated reports that WWE does not have plans to tour throughout the first half of 2021.

There is no word yet on if WWE is looking to resume touring during the second half of this year.

WWE officially announced earlier this week that the next ThunderDome residency will begin next month at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. SI reports that the current plan is for WWE to remain at the Yuengling Center while gauging whether it is prudent to return to a weekly live event model or not.

Stay tuned for updates.