Allie Kat

Real Name: Alison Woodard

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 161 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Texas

Resides: Indianapolis, Indiana

Pro Debut: 2011

Trained By: Harker Dirge & AAPW

Finishing Move: Sit-Out Piledriver

Biography

– Allie has also been known as Stray Kat. She’s also nicknamed One Thicc Kitten & BodyCat.

– September 12, 2015, Allie competed in a 3-Way Steel Cage for the RCW Angels Division Title.

– April 17, 2016, Allie competed in a 3-Way Elimination for the ACW American Joshi Title.

– June 25th, Allie lost to Jessica James in the first round of the ACW 8th Annual Queen of Joshi Tournament.

– August 14th, The Blondetourage (Allie & Laynie Luck) defeated Delilah Doom & Jessica James at Inspire Pro Forever.

– August 28th, Allie defeated Mad Tigre in a Cat Collar match at ACW Distrust, Dismay & Antisocial Behavior ’16.

– September 18th, Allie defeated Amanda Rodriguez at ACW Evolution of the Revolution ’16.

– October 1st, Allie lost to Delilah Doom at DWO In the Moody for a Fight 3.

– October 23rd, Allie lost to Christi Jaynes at ACW Beyond Good and Evil ’16.

– December 9th, Allie defeated Tank Engine Thomas at PHW Holiday Special.

– December 11th, Allie competed in a 3-Way Elimination for the ACW American Joshi Title.

– January 13, 2017, Allie competed in a 6-Way at PHW Partymania.

– January 14th, Allie lost to Christi Jaynes at WC Tough Act to Follow.

– January 15th, Allie, Skyler Fayden & Taylor Jett lost to Tank Engine Thomas, Christi Jaynes & Reggie Lincoln at ACW Guilty by Association 11.

– January 27th, Allie lost to Sage Sin on RISE 2.

– February 26th, Allie competed in a 3-Way Elimination for the ACW American Joshi Title.

– March 10th, Allie lost to Jack Jameson at PHW Cabin Fever.

– March 26th, Allie competed in a 3-Way for the vacant Inspire Pro XX Division Title.

– April 16th, Allie lost to Thunder Rosa at ACW Peace, Love & Anarchy ’17.

– May 19th, Allie & Kody Lane defeated Delilah Doom & Dillon Divine at HMW Tomorrow Belongs to Us.

– May 20th, Allie defeated Jewells Malone at MPX Girls Fight, Guys Wrestle.

– June 3rd, Allie won a 3-Way at MPX Survive the Night.

– June 10th, Allie defeated Laynie Luck at NOVA Pro Life is Like a Box of Chocolates.

– June 17th, Allie defeated Delilah Doom at DWO Three Shades of Fate.

– June 18th, Allie lost to Sage Sin in the semi-finals of the ACW 9th Annual American Joshi Queen of Queens Tournament.

– July 2nd, Allie competed in a 3-Way for the Inspire Pro Junior Crown Title.

– August 6th, Allie challenged Angel Blue for the WBW Women’s Title.

– September 22nd, Allie lost to Jordynne Grace at NOVA Pro Project 3.

– October 22nd, Allie challenged JC Res for the ACW Heavyweight Title.

– November 4th, Allie lost to Jessicka Havok at AAW Rise of the Dragon.

– November 10th, Allie defeated Tasha Steelz at RISE 5.

– November 13th, Allie competed in the AWE Rumble.

– November 24th, Allie, Deonna Purrazzo, Sahara Se7en, Veda Scott & Laynie Luck defeated Faye Jackson, Mia Yim, Brittany Blake & Team PAWG (Jordynne Grace & LuFisto) in a Elimination at NOVA Pro 11th Dimension.

– November 25th, Allie defeated Laynie Luck at Powerbomb.tv Wazzup.

– December 27th, Allie won a 4-Way at AWE Show of the Year.

– December 30th, Allie lost to Faye Jackson at GCW The Compound Fight Club: Chapter 1.

– January 6, 2018, Allie competed in a 3-Way at PWCS The ’17 Mega Ticket.

– January 14th, Allie competed in the Black Label Pro Rumble.

– January 19th, Allie, Ashley Vox & Kris Statlander defeated The Maine State Posse (Aiden Aggro, Alexander Lee & The DangerKid) at Limitless The World is Ours.

– January 20th, Allie defeated Priscilla Kelly at QOC 20.

– February 15th, Allie defeated Christi Jaynes at IWA Mid-South Heartbreak ’18.

– February 16th, Pow Meow (Allie & Christi Jaynes) defeated The Carnies (Kerry Awful & Nick Iggy) at NOVA Pro Cupid’s Chokehold.

– February 25th, Allie defeated Josh Bishop at SUP Achy Breaky Heart.

– March 1st, Allie lost to Hudson Envy at IWA Mid-South Opposite Sides of the Track.

– March 8th, Allie lost to Shotzi Blackheart at IWA Mid-South No Retreat, No Surrender ’18.

– March 10th, Allie defeated Holidead at NOVA Pro Rip Her to Shreds.

– April 7th, Allie competed in a 3-Way at IWA Mid-South Spring Fling.

– April 20th, Allie competed in the NOVA Pro Old Dominion Rumble.

– April 21st, Allie defeated Shazza McKenzie at BLP Slamilton.

– April 26th, Allie challenged Shotzi Blackheart for the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title.

– May 3rd, Allie defeated Hudson Envy at IWA Mid-South Derby Madness ’18.

– May 12th, Allie competed in the final 4-Way Elimination of the MTW Making Towns Classic Tournament.

– June 7th, Allie lost to Veda Scott at BCP Malice at the Palace.

– June 9th, Allie lost to Jordynne Grace in the finals of the NOVA Pro Women’s Commonwealth Cup ’18.

– June 10th, Allie lost to Tripp Cassidy at SUP Streets of Hate.

– June 24th, Allie defeated Harlow O’Hara to win the ACW 10th Annual American Joshi Queen of Queens Tournament.

– July 6th, Allie defeated Kimber Lee at NOVA Pro American Slang ’18.

– July 13th, Allie lost to Hawlee Cromwell at FxD Unlucky 13.

– July 14th, Allie defeated Kris Wolf at BLP JAM.

– July 22nd, Allie challenged Ricky Starks for the ACW Televised Title.

– July 27th, Allie defeated Jordynne Grace at Limitless Vacationland Cup ’18.

– August 4th, Allie lost to Scarlett Bordeaux at AAW Jawbreaker ’18.

– August 5th, Allie defeated Samantha Heights at SUP Not Problematic.

– August 18th, Allie defeated Mance Warner at BLP National Slampoon’s Wrestling Vacation.

– August 25th, Allie lost to Britt Baker at AIW WrestleRager 3.

– September 22nd, Allie competed in a first round scramble of the BLP Darkest Timeline Tournament.

– October 19th, The Aristokats (Allie & Maxwell Jacob Friedman) competed in the final 4-Way Elimination of the NOVA Pro Sadie Hawkins Invitational Tournament.

– October 21st, Allie lost to Sierra at SHIMMER 108.

– November 3rd, Allie defeated Kylie Rae at BLP Big Trouble in Little Crown Point.

– November 9th, Allie lost to Queen Aminata at WTF Steel Cage Challenge.

– November 10th, Allie lost to Quinn McKay at AAW Legacy ’18.

– November 11th, Allie competed in a 8-Way for the Inspire Pro Undefinable Title.

– November 18th, Allie challenged Jason Silver for the ACW Heavyweight Title.

– December 2nd, Allie competed in a 3-Way of the first round of the FxD Young Guns Tournament ’18.

– December 27th, Allie challenged Sage Philips for the PWF Tri-State Title.

– February 2, 2019, Allie defeated Savanna Stone at BLP Unplugged.

– February 8th, Allie lost to Dani Jordyn at ACTION Wrestling 6.

– February 9th, Allie defeated Aja Perera at MTW February Fracas.

– March 3rd, Allie defeated Kevin Ku at SUP What Could Possibly Go Right?

– March 8th, Allie defeated Alex Gracia at AIW 7 Year Itch.

– March 16th, Allie competed in a 4-Way Elimination of the first round of the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XV.

– March 28th, Allie defeated Kylie Rae at AIW Wrestle Rave.

– March 29th, Allie competed in the RISE of the Contenders Rumble.

– March 30th, Allie lost to Indi Hartwell at SHIMMER 109.

– April 5th, Allie won the BLP Million Dollar Intergender Battle Royal.

– April 6th, Allie won the GCW Lumberjack Swamp Monster Elimination.

– April 20th, Allie defeated Joey Ryan at BLP Player’s Brawl.

– May 3rd, Allie defeated Savanna Stone to win the MTW Making Town Classic Tournament ’19.

– May 26th, Allie lost to Jordynne Grace at IWTV The Midwest Mixtape.

– May 29th, Allie defeated Davienne on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– June 2nd, Allie challenged Brett Ison for the SUP Bonestorm Title.

– June 20th, Allie defeated Sanchez at GCW Crushed Up.

– July 21st, Allie competed in a 7-Way at GCW Lights Out.

– July 27th, Allie lost to Tenille Dashwood at BLP Dropkicks & Dragons.

– August 8th, Stray Kat challenged Still Life With Apricots and Pears for the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup Title.

– August 15th, Allie & Mance Warner lost to Thunderkitty & Zane Riley at QOC Royal Affair.

– September 21st, Allie lost to Danny Adams in the first round of the BLP Turbo Graps 16.

– October 4th, Karate Kat Xtreme (Stray Kat, Lucas Calhoun & Missle Assault Man) lost to The Nations (Adam Hoffman, Jack Bonza & Mick Moretti) in the first round of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’19.

– October 11th, Punk Rock Pussycats (Allie & Jody Threat) defeated Fight or Flight (Gabriel Fuerza & Vaughn Vertigo) to win the C4 Terry Ann Gibson Memorial Tag Team Tournament.

– November 15th, Allie challenged Ray Basura for the PHW Multiverse Title.

– November 17th, Punk Rock Pussycats defeated A1 Originalz (Cheech & Eric Cairnie) at A1 Final Act X.

– November 27th, Allie & Shawn Kemp lost to Akira & Charlie Kruel in the semi-finals of the GFW Tag Team Tournament.

– November 29th, Allie defeated Veda Scott at AIW Hell on Earth XV.

– December 7th, Allie challenged Jody Threat for the BW Women’s Title.

– January 18, 2020, Allie lost to Nick Gage in a Texas Death Match at GCW Take a Picture.

– January 31st, Punk Rock Pussycats defeated Bird Law (Mike Bailey & Veda Scott) at C4 Underground 5.

– February 7th, Allie defeated Nick Stapp at AIW Built to Last.

– February 8th, Allie lost to Atticus Cogar at the MCPW 13th Anniversary Show.

– February 9th, Allie competed in the Bizarro Lucha Unlucky 13 Rumble.

– February 29th, Allie & Dan the Dad challenged Ethan Page & Danhausen for the BLP Tag Team Titles.

– March 1st, Allie & Danny Adams defeated Danhausen & Elayna Black at the Glory Pro 3rd Anniversary Show.

– March 20th, Allie lost to Chris Dickinson in the quarter-finals of GCW The Acid Cup 2.

– June 20th, Allie defeated Effy at GCW The Wrld on GCW Part 2.

– July 26th, Allie defeated Max Caster at Beyond Two Weeks Notice.

– August 2nd, EffyKat (Allie & Effy) lost to The 44OH! (Rickey Shane Page & Atticus Cogar) at GCW Keep in Touch.

– August 23rd, Allie defeated Slade at Beyond Wear Sunscreen.

– September 6th, Allie defeated Ethan Page at GCW Bring Em Out.

– October 9th, Allie defeated Davienne at SUP Swing the Axe.

– October 10th, Allie & Dan the Dad competed in a 3-Way for the vacant United Glory Titles.

– October 17th, Allie defeated Elayna Black at GCW The Last Resort.

– December 5th, Allie defeated Kikutaro at GCW Slime Season.

– January 30, 2021, Allie lost to Willow Nightingale at GCW Fight Forever: Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Shit.

– March 6th, Allie defeated Levi Everett at GCW Take Kare.