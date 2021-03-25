WWE hires seven to run the new in-house Talent Management Group agency

WWE has introduced a new Talent Management Group, their own in-house talent agency to help amplify talent brand value and improving monetization outlets for WWE Superstars and the WWE as a company.

Amy Tunick has been hired to lead as the Senior Vice President. Tunick brings expertise in brand strategy, talent and entertainment marketing, and large scale media partnerships.

Joining her are three Directors, Michelle Rubin, Chanel Landreaux and Steven Kaye, who together add a wealth of experience in talent management, content and marketing strategy, talent contract negotiation, global production, and more.

The Talent Management Group also has three managers in Tavia Hartley, Austin Freeland and Micheal Davis who will bring brand development, marketing strategy and operations, public relations, and social media content production experience.

WWE posted the vacancy for the SVP position in January of this year and completed the group recently.