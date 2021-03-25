WWE fans told to boo Randy Orton at Raw

WWE officials are apparently trying to make sure Randy Orton is the heel in the ongoing feud against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

A fan on Twitter who regularly participates in the WWE ThunderDome crowds noted that the ThunderDome host asked fans to give “big boos” for Orton during the main event segment that saw Orton summon The Fiend on Monday’s RAW show.

It was also noted that the host did not ask for any other reactions during the segment with Orton, The Fiend and Bliss, until the show went off the air. The host also did not ask for any specific crowd reactions during The Fiend’s return segment at WWE Fastlane on Sunday in the Bliss vs. Orton match.

It was reported back in early December that WWE had plans to book Wyatt and Bliss as babyfaces in the feud with Orton. Word then was that WWE officials saw Orton as the “master heel” and felt that he would slowly help his rivals complete the turn over the next few weeks. Orton would go on to defeat The Fiend in the Firefly Inferno Match at TLC in late December. He continued to feud with Bliss while Wyatt was off TV, until The Fiend returned at Fastlane, with a new look, to help Bliss defeat Orton in singles action.

Orton vs. The Fiend has been announced for Night Two of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday, April 11. It’s believed that a stipulation will be announced for that match, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on Orton vs. Bliss and Wyatt.