WWE celebrates YouTube milestone

WWE is celebrating a social media milestone of 75 million YouTube subscribers.

WWE issued an announcement today to tout the subscriber milestone, and to thank fans for helping them reach 75 million.

It was noted that WWE ranks as the #1 Sports channel on YouTube, and the #4 channel overall. WWE touted how the new subscriber mark puts them over the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, UFC, ESPN and NASCAR, combined.

As of this writing, the WWE YouTube subscriber counter is at 75 million. The channel was created on May 10, 2007, and currently has 56,471,338,732 video views.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the milestone: