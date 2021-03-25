Update on possible Takeover matches

Two more matches are being teased for the upcoming two-night WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week.

As seen below, WWE released a post-NXT video of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter calling Xia Li out. In response to Li’s recent “resistance will not be tolerated promo,” Carter and Catanzaro challenged Li to meet them in the ring next week for the go-home show. They said Li can bring whoever she wants – her “fake bodyguard” Boa or “whatever is in that chair” Mei Ying, to handle the unfinished business they all have. Catanzaro also noted that she is medically cleared to compete now and nothing will get in her way.

Li vs. Catanzaro and Carter in a Handicap Match or Li and Ying vs. Catanzaro and Carter in tag team action could end up taking place at Takeover.

Another match being teased for Takeover is for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Last night’s show featured a backstage segment with The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell calling out NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart following their successful title defense over Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez.

The Way warned that they will do things on their own time and their own way next time they meet Moon and Blackheart. The titles are expected to be defended at Takeover, which means the match could be finalized on next week’s go-home show.

Stay tuned for more on the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event, which takes place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8. Night One will air on the USA Network while Night Two will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Below is the current Takeover card, along with video of the two related segments:

NIGHT ONE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 ON THE USA NETWORK:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

NXT UK Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER (c)

Gauntlet Eliminator for a NXT North American Title Shot

Final 6 Superstars TBD from the 12-Man Battle Royal held on March 31 with Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Cameron Grimes, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight. Winner will challenge Johnny Gargano on Night Two

NIGHT TWO – THURSDAY, APRIL 8 ON THE WWE NETWORK:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT North American Title Match

Gauntlet Eliminator winner vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly