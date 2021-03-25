The Bella Twins to wrestle later this year?

The Bella Twins are reportedly returning to the WWE ring soon.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2020 Class during WrestleMania 37 Week, but word now is that they are also set for a ring return this year, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was noted that there is no official return date for The Bellas yet, but the plan is for the comeback to come in the fall of this year.

The Bella Twins have expressed interest in coming out of retirement during recent interviews, and have talked about wanting to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, currently held by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Nikki has not wrestled since losing to Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution in October 2018. Brie’s last match came on the October 8, 2018 RAW, when The Bellas teamed with Rousey to defeat Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. The last time Nikki and Brie teamed up was the September 3, 2018 RAW show, when they defeated Liv and Logan.

Stay tuned for more.