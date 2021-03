Skyler Moore

Date of Birth: June 20

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pro Debut: 2018

Trained By: Team 3D Academy

Biography

– June 16, 2018, Skyler competed in a 3-Way Elimination for the vacant GW Women’s Title.

– July 7th, Skyler defeated Raegan Fire on GW Episode 69.

– July 21st, Skyler competed in a 3-Way Elimination for the GW Women’s Title.

– August 25th, Skyler lost to KiLynn King at IGNITE Ready for War.

– January 12, 2019, Skyler defeated Jade for the Elev8 Women’s Title.

– February 16th, Skyler & Marina Tucker defeated Katalina Perez & KiLynn King at IGNITE Destiny.

– May 19th, Skyler retained the Elev8 Pro Women’s Title against Dani Jordyn.

– October 12th, Skyler defended the title against Tesha Price.

– January 1, 2020, Skyler lost to Awesome Kong on AEW Dark.

– January 3rd, Skyler would put the SAW Women’s Title on the line against Tessa Blanchard in a No Contest.

– May 6th, Skyler lost to Britt Baker on AEW Dark.

– June 10th, Skyler lost to Penelope Ford on AEW Dark.

– June 24th, Skyler & KiLynn King lost to Allie & Brandi Rhodes on AEW Dark.

– July 16th, Skyler lost to Abadon on AEW Dark.

– September 5th, Skyler lost to Anna Jay on AEW Dark.

– September 10th, Skyler & Rache Chanel lost to Diamante & Ivelisse on AEW Dark.

– September 25th, Skyler lost to Big Swole on AEW Dark.

– October 14th, Skyler & Kenzie Paige lost to Ivelisse & Diamante on AEW Dark.

– December 2nd, Skyler lost to Ivelisse on AEW Dark.

– December 3rd, Skyler lost to Leva Bates on AEW Dark.

– March 10, 2021, Skyler lost to Big Swole on AEW Dark: Elevation.