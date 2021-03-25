Raché Chanel

Real Name: Rockelle Vaughn

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Pro Debut: 2017

Trained By: DFW All-Pro Wrestling

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Chanel is nicknamed Wild Thing & La Fashionista.

– September 16, 2017, Rockelle competed in a 3-Way at VIP Setting the Bar IV.

– October 13th, Rockelle lost to Myka Madrid at Sabotage She’s on It.

– October 28th, Rockelle lost to Hyan at the VIP/Sabotage Wrestling Fight Girl Fight.

– November 12th, Team Thunder Rosa (Rockelle, Thunder Rosa & Hyaneyoung) defeated Roxy Castillo’s Portfolio (Allie Kat, Ethan Price & Ivory Robyn) at Inspire Pro Fade to Black 3.

– March 24th, Rockelle lost to Myka Madrid at BIW Collision Course.

– April 20th, Rockelle lost to Thunder Rosa on BIW Rumble in the Ville.

– April 21st, Rockelle lost to Jazz at BIW Unfinished Business.

– April 28th, Rockelle competed in a 4-Way at Sabotage Taking it Back.

– June 8th, Rockelle & Myka Madrid lost to The A-Team (Alex Gracia & Alexis) at HMW 2 Minutes to Midnight.

– June 30th, Rockelle defeated Hyan at BIW Best of the Best.

– July 8th, Rockelle lost to Britt Baker on RISE Ascent.

– August 18th, Rockelle & Sahara Se7en lost to Jenna Lynn & Kiki Vibez at Ladies Night Out 3.

– September 6th, Rockelle lost to Leva Bates on RISE Ascent.

– October 13th, Rockelle lost to Jenna Lynn on ROW TV.

– October 27th, Rockelle lost a Lumberjill match to Dani Jordyn at BCW We’Re Taking Over!

– January 12, 2019, Rockelle challenged Kelly Klein for the ROH Women of Honor World Title.

– February 23rd, Rockelle lost to Christi Jaynes at Ladies Night Out 5.

– June 14th, Rockelle lost to Ali Bama at BIW Take Your Best Shot.

– November 1st, Raché competed in a 5-Way at VIP Battlelines.

– February 8, 2020, Raché lost to Promise Braxton on ROW TV.

– February 13th, Raché defended the SOAR Women’s Title in a 5-Way Elimination.

– July 1st, Raché lost to Big Swole on AEW Dark.

– July 2nd, Raché & Diamante lost to Brandi Rhodes & Allie on AEW Dark.

– July 15th, Raché lost to Hikaru Shida on AEW Dark.

– July 29th, Raché & Leva Bates lost to Lil’ Swole & Big Swole in the first round of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament.

– September 10th, Raché & Skyler Moore lost to Ivelisse & Diamante on AEW Dark.

– September 23rd, Raché lost to Nyla Rose on AEW Dark.

– November 6th, Raché defeated Rok-C at VIP Proving Grounds 2.

– November 18th, Raché lost to KiLynn King on AEW Dark.

– December 11th, Raché lost to Red Velvet at MPW Run it Back.

– January 29, 2021, Raché challenged Trish Adora for the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Title.

– February 6th, Raché defeated Kenzie Paige at MPW Wishes Granted.

– March 20th, Raché lost to Jennacide at MPW Empty Promises.