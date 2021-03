Orange Cassidy has a new theme song. It is “Where Is My Mind” by the Pixies. Cassedy used to use “Jane” by Jefferson Starship on the indie scene but Tony Khan noted he could not get a response from the band to purchase the rights to use the song.

Scoop #3: JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth vs Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor on Dark: Elevation OC came out to Where is my mind? By The Pixies pic.twitter.com/eaAM5K1nit — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 24, 2021