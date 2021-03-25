Jon Moxley to appear on AEW Dark: Elevation

Jon Moxley is set to appear on next Monday’s edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” on YouTube.

As noted before, Tony Khan revealed on Wednesday that Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake was being taped before Dynamite to air on Elevation. It’s also been revealed that Moxley vs. Bill Collier was taped.

In other news for next week’s Elevation, Frankie Kazarian will be in action against an opponent to be announced. Christian Cage is set to make his AEW in-ring debut against Kaz on next week’s Dynamite, but Kaz has invited Christian to come watch his Elevation match.

Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal has also been confirmed for next week’s Elevation episode.