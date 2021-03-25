John Silver injury update from Dynamite

Mar 25, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

John Silver of The Dark Order has confirmed that he suffered a shoulder injury during last night’s AEW Dynamite main event.

As noted, Silver lost to AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin in last night’s main event. It was revealed in a post-show segment with Sting that Silver suffered a dislocated shoulder about half-way through the match. Allin praised Silver for the performance.

In an update, Silver took to Twitter after the show and confirmed that he hurt his shoulder. He also noted that doctors do not think it’s a serious injury.

“Came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know,” Silver wrote.

He made a follow-up tweet and revealed that he has a knot on his head from taking a concrete bump.

“Also have a nice little knot on my head from landing on the concrete. Not my night,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Silver’s status. You can see the related tweets below:

