Aleister Black status news

Aleister Black may be training for his WWE ring return.

It was reported earlier this week that Black has been away from WWE action as he’s dealing with minor injuries. No other details were provided.

In an update, Black has been seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando over the last several weeks, according to PWInsider. It appears Black may be working towards his return, but there’s no word on when he could be medically cleared for the ring.

Black has not wrestled since losing the No DQ match to Kevin Owens on the October 12 RAW show. He was drafted to SmackDown in the 2020 Draft, but has not appeared since being drafted.

Black’s wife Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) was released from WWE in November but it’s been reported that his absence is not related to her departure.

Stay tuned for more on Black’s WWE status.