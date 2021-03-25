AEW to run live event during WrestleMania weekend

Taking advantage of the thousands of fans inside the state for WrestleMania weekend, All Elite Wrestling announced that they will do a non-televised live event at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville on Friday, April 9.

AEW typically do not do non-televised events and this is actually the first one for the promotion although this could be taped for a later showing. There are no WWE live events planned for April 9 as the Smackdown of that night will be taped already and no fans are allowed for televised shows for now anyway.

This show contrasts what Cody Rhodes said a few years back saying that AEW would never run during WrestleMania weekend. “We won’t be doing Mania’ weekend ever,” Rhodes tweeted once. “That belongs to WWE.”

Jacksonville is around 200 miles north of Tampa which is a three-hour drive for those who are interested in making the trip for the show.

Tickets for the April 9 live event will go on sale Monday, March 29 at AEWTix.com.