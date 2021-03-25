3/25/21 NXT UK Report

NXT UK is coming to you from the BT Sports Studio in London, England.

Commentators for the night are Nigel McGuinness & Andy Shepherd. Francesca Brown will be the ring announcer for the show.

Our show opens up with this week’s edition of Supernova Sessions with our host Noam Dar. He brings up how he’ll make history in a few weeks as he will defeat Tyler Bate in a #1 Contendership match for the Heritage Cup. He introduces a failure in Trent Seven, Seven tries to discuss how much effort he put into getting in such good shape but Dar keeps interrupting him by saying he’s an OG in the NXT UK since he’s wrestled on every brand in this company so he sees Seven as an outsider. Seven gets in Dar’s face & says I’m no outsider because myself & a handful of guys helped build this brand. Sha Samuels comes the aid of Dar, Seven says how about I’ll be in the corner of Tyler Bate while Samuels is in the corner in Noam Dar in a few weeks.

Sid Scala is backstage as he tells Jinny that herself & Piper Niven will be banned from ringside tonight while Jack Starz vs. James Conners per orders from Johnny Saint.

As we return from the break Andy Shepherd goes over the current card for NXT UK Prelude on April 8th. We then see a video package of the longest reigning NXT UK Champion WALTER & his challenger Rampage Brown.

Match #1: Joseph Conners defeated Jack Starz with a straight jacket rude awakening.

Our first promo from the new NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly as they discuss they’re first of many title defenses next week against Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan. Piper Niven meets Jack Starz backstage & tells him not to be down because it’s just one loss.

Match #2: Primate & Tyson T-Bone (w/ Eddie Dennis) defeated Danny Jones & Josh Morrell as Primate pinned Danny Jones after a Powerslam/Diving Headbutt combination.

We see Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan training together & are then interviewed as they feel strongly about defeating Pretty Deadly next week.

Match #3: Isla Dawndefeated Aleah James with a Half Nelson Suplex.

The last job duty for Nina Samuels is to clean the men’s bathroom to finally end her run as the personal assistant of Xia Brookside. During the break we see Kay Lee Ray stop to tell Isla Dawn that maybe if we could’ve seen what we just seen more out there then she might’ve been in her position instead, Isla stares her down as the lights go dark.

Match #4: Ilja Dragonuv defeated Sam Gradwell in a NO DQ match after the referee called for the bell when Ilja continued to pound Gradwell with elbow strikes.