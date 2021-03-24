The Rebellion PPV moves to Sunday, April 25

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

REBELLION PPV MOVES TO SUNDAY NIGHT, APRIL 25

HISTORIC IMPACT WRESTLING PAY-PER-VIEW TO TAKE PLACE ON TRADITIONAL NIGHT FOR MAJOR WRESTLING EVENTS

NASHVILLE, TENN. (March 24) The highly-anticipated REBELLION(C) Pay-Per-View – featuring the groundbreaking Title vs. Title main event pitting IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vs. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Champion Kenny Omega – will now be held on Sunday, April 25.

IMPACT executives confirmed the date change, adding the historic show will start at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

“Sunday night has traditionally been the night for the big wrestling events in the sport’s history – and REBELLION is as huge of an event as any of them,” said IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Swann vs. Omega, champion vs. champion, title vs. title is a happening that every wrestling fan will want to witness … it just feels right that REBELLION take place on Sunday.”

D’Amore took the opportunity to underline what is at stake at REBELLION. “This is no gimmick, no sleight of hand. Wrestling fans can take me at my word – either Rich Swann or Kenny Omega will walk out of REBELLION as both the IMPACT and AEW World Champion. History will happen at REBELLION!”

The April 25 PPV card continues to take shape, with the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match at REBELLION also taking on a distinctive promotion vs. promotion flavor. Newly-crowned IMPACT Tag Team Champions FinJuice, the duo of David Finlay and Juice Robinson who are currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), will return stateside to defend against The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The X-Division Championship, now held by two-time title-holder Ace Austin, also will be on the line at REBELLION, as well as Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Championship and the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, currently held by Fire ‘N Flava.

“REBELLION is going to be stacked,” D’Amore added.

The REBELLION festivities kick off that morning with the Rebellion CELL-ebration, IMPACT’s two-hour virtual fan-fest, which starts at 11am ET/8am PT, with appearances by numerous IMPACT stars, such as The Good Brothers, Deonna Purrazzo, Ace Austin and many others – and it will be participating fans who get the chance to ask questions of the wrestling stars.

REBELLION CELL-ebration attendees will receive numerous perks for participating, such as the official PPV t-shirt, autographs and the first 50 fans to register will receive a unique Swag Bag of IMPACT-branded items. To register for the Rebellion CELL-ebration, go to: www.impactwrestling.com.












