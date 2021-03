It has been announced on the March 24th edition of AEW Dynamite that a new unscripted reality TV show,

“Rhodes to the Top” is coming to TNT.

The show will follow Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they add a new chapter and a new member to the Rhodes family legacy.

Each 30 minute episode will take fans behind the curtain of the Rhodes family as they welcome their baby daughter into the world, and continue to be one of the driving forces behind AEW.