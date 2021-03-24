NXT referee Tom Castor undergoes successful surgery

NXT referee Tom Castor underwent successful surgery to repair a torn bicep, just over a week after he announced that he was injured.

Castor refereed the Io Shirai vs Toni Storm NXT Women’s title match and wrote, “Little did I know when I handed Io her championship that this would end up being my last match for the foreseeable future.” Castor tore the bicep off the bone in a non in-ring incident.

“Thank you everyone for all the love and support this last week. Whether it was a phone call or a text message or tweet or a Instagram message, you’ll never know how much your words of encouragement uplifted me during this trying time,” Castor wrote in a post on social media. “I am happy to report that, as of this morning, I had successful surgery on my bicep and my road to recovery starts tomorrow. I am not sure how long it will take to get back in the ring but I am more motivated than ever to rebuild myself and get back to what I love! Thank you all again for everything.”