Mustafa Ali comments on his injury

Mustafa Ali says he will not be undergoing surgery for the foreseeable future.

Ali revealed several weeks back that he was dealing with a torn PCL. It was then revealed this past Monday that Ali suffered the tear during his win over Ricochet on the December 28 RAW show. It was also reported that Ali was informed the day after the Royal Rumble Match that he would need surgery and rehab for the PCL injury.

In an update, Ali took to Twitter this week and said he won’t be undergoing surgery any time soon, and that he will be OK.

“To clear some confusion, I am not getting surgery in the foreseeable future. I’ll be okay. Thanks,” Ali wrote.

The report from Monday also noted how WWE previously pitched an idea to the members of RETRIBUTION where they would keep the group going for the time being, if Ali wanted to work trough the injury, to build to some sort of significant blow-off with RETRIBUTION officially disbanding at WrestleMania 37.

RETRIBUTION turned on Ali this past Sunday on the WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show after Ali’s loss to WWE United States Champion Riddle. There was no follow-up angle on Monday’s RAW. It was speculated that Ali chose to work through the injury for the WrestleMania 37 angle, and that WWE went ahead with the first major step in the RETRIBUTION split at Fastlane, which could lead to a bigger angle at WrestleMania 37.

Stay tuned for more on Ali’s status and plans for RETRIBUTION. You can see his full tweet below: