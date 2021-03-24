LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see Adam Cole entering the building earlier today with a security escort.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

We go right to the ring and Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are already waiting. Out next comes Zoey Stark as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is out next.

Gonzalez starts off with Stark and overpowers, shoving her into the corner and talking some trash. They lock up again and Gonzalez overpowers into the corner again with more trash talking. They go at it and Raquel works on the arm now. Stark fights back with strikes. Stark with a big hurricanrana takedown and a running uppercut in the corner. Gonzalez sends Stark to the apron but Stark fights back in with a knee to the jaw, and another high knee in the corner.

Stark charges again but Gonzalez levels her in the middle of the ring. Kai tags in and Gonzalez launches her onto Stark with a stomp for a 2 count. Stark ends up rocking Kai in the middle of the ring. Stark tackles Kai and unloads with strikes. Stark takes it to the corner and in comes Shirai to take over. Shirai with a forearm and a chop to Kai.

Shirai scoops Kai but it’s countered. They run the ropes and Shirai ducks a kick, then takes Kai down. Shirai with a basement dropkick for a pop. Shirai unloads in the corner now, then delivers double knees. Gonzalez comes in and argues with Shirai. Kai rolls her up for a 2 count. Two more quick pin attempts in the middle of the ring. Shirai rolls Kai for 2. They tangle some more for another 2 count by Kai. Shirai traps Kai in the corner and in comes Stark with a running uppercut. Stark drops Kai and delivers a low clothesline for 2.

Kai drops Stark off a counter. Gonzalez tags in but gets hit with a head scissors takedown, then a running knee to the jaw. Stark with kicks but Gonzalez catches one. Gonzalez ducks an enziguri. Kai tags back in for a big double team combo with Gonzalez. Stark kicks out at 2 as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Gonzalez gets rocked by an enziguri from Stark. Kai and Shirai tag in at the same time. Shirai levels Kai with shoulders and then drops her on her face. Gonzalez runs in but Shirai takes her down and hits a double stomp. Shirai fights off both opponents now. Shirai with running knees to Gonzalez and then to Kai in the corners. Shirai with 619 to Gonzalez. Shirai goes to the top as Stark tags in. Shirai with the missile dropkick to Gonzalez.

Stark springboards in with a missile dropkick to Gonzalez, sending her to the floor with Kai. Stark launches herself from the ring to the floor to take Gonzalez back down. Stark ducks a running boot from Kai on the floor and sends her to the ring post. Stark then takes Gonzalez down on the floor using the post. Shirai goes to the top and hits a moonsault to the floor on Gonzalez. Stark brings Gonzalez back in and goes to the top. She goes for the 450 but Gonzalez rolls out of the way. Gonzalez avoids a kick and hits the big slam to drive Stark into the mat. Fans boo.

Shirai slowly pulls herself back in the ring. Gonzalez grabs Stark for the big slam, kicks Shirai off the apron to the floor, and then drives Stark in the mat. Gonzalez covers Stark in the middle of the ring for the win.

Winners: Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

– After the bell, Shirai crawls in the ring and faces off with her Takeover opponent in the middle of the ring. Kai comes in the ring but Shirai senses it, turning around to knock Kai back to the floor. Gonzalez takes advantage of the distraction and rocks Shirai, knocking her back to the floor. Gonzalez follows and grabs Shirai, then drives her onto the top of the announce table as the boos get louder. Shirai yells out in pain on top of the table. We go to replays. Shirai is still face-down on top of the table as Gonzalez stares down at her.

– We see surveillance footage of Adam Cole attacking Kyle O’Reilly at the Gracie School on Tuesday. Sarah Schreiber stops O’Reilly backstage now, and he also has security. Roderick Strong interrupts and wants to see O’Reilly kick Cole’s ass for all he’s done to them. O’Reilly appreciates that but says there is no more “us” and this is between he and Cole. Strong and O’Reilly stare each other down for a few seconds. Strong says O’Reilly and Cole can both go to hell. Strong walks off. O’Reilly shuts the interview down and walks off with security.

– LA Knight is backstage in his gear. He cuts a promo on Bronson Reed and says tonight won’t be a pleasure for him. Knight goes on about how this is his game and that’s not an insult, it’s just a fact of life. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin cuts a backstage promo on his non-title match against Kushida tonight. Devlin says he’s going to make an example out of Kushida before facing NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

Bronson Reed vs. LA Knight

We go back to the ring and out first comes Bronson Reed. Out next comes LA Knight.

They have words in the middle of the ring to start. Reed rocks Knight with big strikes. Knight tries to come back but Reed levels him. Reed with a big back-drop in the middle of the ring. Reed runs into boots in the corner now. Knight looks to capitalize but Reed catches him with a big powerslam.

Reed keeps control and dominates, dropping Knight with another big strike. Reed with a headbutt to put Knight right back down. Reed with a big chop against the ropes. Reed takes Knight down and grounds him with a knee to the back. Reed with a waistlock on the mat now. Knight blocks a suplex but Reed elbows him to the apron. Reed grabs Knight but gets dropped over the top rope. Knight launches himself from the apron with a flying shoulder.

Knight stomps away while Reed is down now, then works him over with right hands. Knight drops a knee and keeps control, stopping to show off and talks some trash. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Knight has Reed grounded as fans rally. Knight taunts Reed while he’s down. Knight ends up unloading with shoulder thrusts in the corner as the referee warns him and fans boo. Knight smiles and turns back around to a shot from Reed. Knight dropkicks the knee out and delivers a running knee to the face. Reed finally fights back but misses a big chop in the corner. Knight drops him again in the corner. Knight with an uppercut to drop Reed to one knee. Reed tells him to keep bringing it as Knight delivers strikes. Reed sends it to the corner but then misses a running splash. Knight comes right back with a neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Knight runs into a big elbow in the corner. Reed takes a big kick and starts fighting back, beating Knight around. Reed levels Knight with a splash on his feet in the middle of the ring. The crowd rallies for Reed and he hulks up for a big splash in the corner. Knight counters a chokeslam and delivers a knee to the head. Reed fights back and delivers the big chokeslam for a pop. Reed goes to the top but Knight cuts him off. Knight works Reed over and climbs up for the superplex. Reed fights back and headbutts Knight tot he mat. Knight leaps back up but gets shoved right to the mat again. Reed nails the big Tsunami Splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed stands tall as his music hits, taunting Knight. We go to replays. Knight recovers on the stage as Reed taunts him from the ring.

– The announcers talk about Danny Burch suffering a separated shoulder last week, which led to NXT General Manager William Regal vacating the titles. Barrett knows Burch and says he’s in good spirits, despite the injury. Vic says Burch may be out for 6 months. They also announce MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma vs. Grizzled Young Veterans to crown new champions at Takeover. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a Cricket-sponsored video on WALTER. Vic hypes WALTER vs. Drake Maverick for later tonight.

Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan

We go back to the ring and out comes Karrion Kross with Scarlett. Vic hypes Kross vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor for Takeover. Oney Lorcan is out next to boos.

The bell hits and they immediately start brawling back and forth. Lorcan unloads in the corner but Kross tosses him over the top rope to the floor with ease. Kross follows and rams Lorcan face-first into the Plexiglas barrier as the referee counts. Kross works Lorcan around ringside and Lorcan rolls back in at the 6 count. Kross comes back in and mocks Lorcan, sending him right back to the floor with Lorcan retreating. Kross follows. Lorcan goes for a suplex on the floor but Kross counters with a suplex of his own.

The referee keeps counting as Scarlett looks on. Kross brings it back in at the 8 count. Kross rams Lorcan in the corner with a big shoulder thrust. Kross with more thrusts as the referee warns him. Lorcan unloads with two big chops to stun Kross. Kross tosses Lorcan to the floor and follows. Lorcan rams him back into the edge of the apron. Lorcan comes back in and Kross follows.

Lorcan with a big dropkick into the corner. Lorcan with a running uppercut in the corner. He runs again but Kross levels him. Kross stands tall and then covers for 2 as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kross remains in control. Kross with more thrusts in the corner. Kross with a big boot to the face to keep Lorcan down as the referee warns him. Kross with a suplex into a 2 count. Lorcan looks to mount offense but Kross turns it back around and nails a big throw across the ring. Kross stands tall and laughs again.

Kross mounts Lorcan from behind and talks some trash, saying he doesn’t regret the injury to Danny Burch, and he loved it. Lorcan is angry now. He unloads with uppercuts but Kross shoves him in the corner. Kross charges and Lorcan sends him into the ring post. Lorcan drops Kross on his hurt shoulder, shocking Kross. Lorcan with big chops now. Lorcan unloads with slaps to the face now. Kross swings and misses. Lorcan takes his knee out and delivers a running uppercut.

Lorcan with another running uppercut. More quick back and forth. Kross comes back with a big boot and a big Doomsday Saito suplex. Kross then levels Lorcan with the running forearm for the pin to win.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Kross stands tall as Scarlett joins him and the music starts up. Kross clutches his shoulder and is warned by the referee to stay away from Lorcan. We go to replays. Kross takes the mic now and says he’d like to take a moment to address last week’s actions by NXT Champion Finn Balor, a reference to accidentally knocking Scarlett down. Kross says those actions had malice, intention and Kross appreciates that because he realized he was giving respect to a man who doesn’t appreciate it, or deserve it. Despite Balor being a champion, when Kross held his little neck in his hands, it felt just like anyone else because when the fuse is lit, there’s no stopping what’s coming next, which is Kross… the music interrupts and out comes Balor. Balor slowly walks to the ring as Kross and Scarlett look on. Balor stops in front of Lorcan, who is down on the ramp. Balor says Kross took his best show last week and The Prince is still standing. Balor keeps walking to ringside now. He says Kross really showed his weakness last week.

Balor enters the ring with the title. He says when a man is young he fights with emotion, uncontrollable emotion. Some call it demons but really it’s just emotion. It wasn’t until Balor learned t control his emotion, to be cold, that he became untouchable in the ring. Balor says Kross still fights with emotion, everything he does is a reaction and in those moments he’s sloppy, vulnerable. Kross is seething now. Balor says at Takeover he’s going to push Kross to the point where he only has two options – surprise everyone and master his emotions, or what Balor believes will happen, is a repeat of last week where Kross’ emotions master him. And when they do, Balor is going to drag him into the cold, deep water and with no emotion, Balor is going to drown him. They stare each other down in the middle of the ring now. The Takeover logo flashes on the big screen as Balor’s music starts up. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

– NXT General Manager William Regal is backstage with a pair of brass knuckles on his desk. He announces a Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal to determine the Takeover opponent for NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. A 12-man Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal will take place next week with Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Cameron Grimes, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight. The final six will be in the Eliminator Gauntlet and their order of elimination will determine the Gauntlet order. The winner will challenge Gargano on Takeover Night Two.

– Still to come, WALTER vs. Maverick. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kushida cuts a promo in Japanese to hype tonight’s match with Jordan Devlin.

WALTER vs. Drake Maverick

We go back to the ring and Drake Maverick is waiting. We see video of Drake confronting Imperium earlier this week while looking for answering on Killian Dain’s whereabouts. That led to this match. Out next comes Imperium – NXT UK Champion WALTER with Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, for this non-title match.

The bell rings and Drake charges but WALTER drops him with ease. WALTER follows up with a powerbomb in the middle of the ring, and then applies the single-leg Crab for the squash win.

Winner: WALTER

– After the match, Maverick is out as Imperium poses in the middle of the ring together. The music interrupts and out comes Tommaso Ciampa to the stage. Imperium watches as Ciampa comes to the ring, wearing Timothy Thatcher’s t-shirt. Ciampa enters the ring and stares WALTER down. Ciampa says a few weeks ago he said WALTER intrigued me. He misspoke and meant the NXT UK Title intrigued him. Fans pop. Ciampa says let’s cut to the chase. WALTER and everyone else knows what he wants. Ciampa challenges WALTER to a title match at Takeover. WALTER shakes his head no and fans boo. Ciampa hits WALTER as Imperium attacks him. Fans boo as Ciampa gets double teamed. They hold Ciampa as WALTER yells in his face and snatches his necklace off. WALTER stomps on it and Ciampa seethes, trying to attack but they beat him down again. WALTER with a huge chop to the chest to put Ciampa back down. The boos get louder. WALTER kneels down and puts the NXT UK Title in Ciampa’s face. WALTER says he will see Ciampa at Takeover. The Imperium music hits to end the segment.

– We get a pre-recorded promo from Pete Dunne on how he’s the best. He says he’s going to dominate the Battle Royal next week and then go on to win the NXT North American Title at Takeover.

– The announcers show us the earlier video of Robert Stone paying Mercedes Martinez a bunch of money to replace the injured Jessi Kamea in tonight’s NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles match. Back to commercial.

