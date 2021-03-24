Kane talks WWE Hall of Fame and career

Veteran WWE Superstar Kane just spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss his WWE Hall of Fame induction, which was revealed by The Undertaker on WWE’s The Bump this morning. Kane called the induction the greatest honor of his career.

“This is the greatest honor of my entire pro wrestling career,” Kane said. “There have been so many people that helped me get here, and I can’t wait to say thanks to each of them. It’s a tremendous honor, one that I’m still trying to process.”

While many would like to see Taker induct Kane into the Hall this year, Kane noted that they have not decided on who will do the honors yet.

“I’m not going to speculate on anything,” Jacobs said on who will induct him. “This is all so new. I’m just so grateful for this honor.”

Kane has been with WWE since 1995 and has worked a variety of roles. He commented on the secret to longevity in WWE – being able to reinvent yourself.

“The secret to longevity in WWE is being able to reinvent yourself,” he said. “I took so much pride in this profession, doing different things. Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan added an entirely new dimension to the Kane character. Who ever would have thought Kane could be comedic relief? A lot of that credit also goes to Bryan, who was an amazing partner. And I always took a lot of pride in showing my range as a performer.”

Stay tuned for more on Kane’s WWE Hall of Fame induction.