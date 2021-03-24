Kane announced for WWE HOF induction

Veteran WWE Superstar Kane will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Kane appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and was surprised by The Undertaker with the announcement. You can see video from the appearance below.

As noted earlier this morning, WWE India revealed that The Great Khali will also be inducted this year. The official WWE website has not confirmed that induction as of this writing.

Kane joins Khali, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff as confirmed names for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Rob Van Dam is also expected to be announced by WWE soon.

Kane, who has been with WWE since 1995, has not wrestled for the company since a surprise appearance in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match this past January. Before that his last match was a WWE 24/7 Title change with current champion R-Truth at the September 16, 2019 RAW in Knoxville. His last regular match was teaming with The Undertaker for a loss to WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H at Crown Jewel 2018. We noted earlier this week that he announced his re-election campaign for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will air on Tuesday, April 6 during WrestleMania 37 Week, via Peacock and the WWE Network. The 2020 Class features JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman).

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. Below is WWE’s full announcement on Kane, along with shots from The Bump: