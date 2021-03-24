Batista unable to attend WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

One of the headliners of the 2020 class of the WWE Hall of Fame will not be able to make it to the ceremony this year.

Former champ Batista confirmed the reports that he will not be inducted into the Hall of Fame for now due to a scheduling conflict, making him unable to physically be in Tampa for the taping of the ceremony.

“Unfortunately, due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year,” Batista wrote on Twitter. “By my request, they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible.”

The Hollywood movie star was part of the class from last year but the ceremony never took place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 class includes The nWo, The Bella Twins, The British Bulldog, JBL, and Jushin Thunder Liger.