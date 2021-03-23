WWE Raw ratings/viewership for this week

Monday’s live post-Fastlane edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view, drew an average of 1.816 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.5% from last week’s 1.843 million viewers for the Fastlane go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.878 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.874 million), the second hour drew 1.841 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.873 million) and the final hour drew 1.729 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.782 million).

RAW ranked #13 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #8 spot, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rachel Maddow Show, Hannity, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, 5pm airing of NCAA basketball on TBS, the 8:40pm airing of NCAA basketball on TNT, Special Report, Last Word, FOX News Primetime, CNN Tonight at 10pm, and Anderson Cooper 360.

RAW ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.53, down from last week’s #1 ranked 0.56. This ends a streak of 8 straight weeks at #1, since the end of football. RAW ranked #4 this week due to college basketball. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.096 million viewers, ranking #13 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key demo.

This is the tenth week where RAW had no football competition, but they did have significant competition from college basketball, which ended their run at #1 in the key demo. RAW was down 1.5% from last week’s viewership, and down 5.4% in the key demographic rating.

This was the third-lowest RAW viewership of the year, behind the February 8 and February 17 shows, but only down 1.5% from last week’s go-home episode. This was also the third-lowest 18-49 key demographic rating for RAW this year, behind the January 25 and February 8 shows, and down 5.4% from last week’s go-home show.

This week’s RAW viewership was down 9% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was down 13% from the same week last year. The year-to-year numbers are better than they have been in recent weeks, but this was the time last year when ratings and viewership were dropping fast due to the shows airing from the closed-set WWE Performance Center.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 4.939 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while the NCAA basketball coverage drew 5.851 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 7.058 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 2.614 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Bulletproof drew 478,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for last night’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode