Sabu confirms RVD’s WWE HOF induction

ECW Original Sabu has confirmed that his longtime friend and fellow Original Rob Van Dam is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

As noted earlier today, it was revealed that RVD is scheduled to be inducted into the 2021 Class during WrestleMania 37 Week. Sabu just appeared on The NWC Show on YouTube and seemingly confirmed the induction.

“Hey, Rob Van Dam is getting into the Hall of Fame this year, I think. I wasn’t supposed to say nothing but you can tell people that. Exclusive, right,” Sabu said.

Sabu went on to say that he sees the WWE Hall of Fame as being “the fakest Hall of Fame there is” because they don’t honor the wrestlers, they just try to sell tickets. He did say he would accept an induction from WWE, mainly for the payoff.

The original report from earlier today noted that RVD’s induction may be announced during his upcoming WWE Icons documentary on the WWE Network and Peacock. It will be interesting to see if Kane announces the induction of his former tag team partner on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow morning when he appears. WWE previously announced Molly Holly’s 2021 induction on The Bump, during Shane Helms’ appearance, and then announced Eric Bischoff’s 2021 induction during Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast.

Stay tuned for more on plans for the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, which are scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network during WrestleMania 37 Week. Below is the current line-up for the 2020 and 2021 classes:

2021 CLASS:

* Eric Bischoff

* Molly Holly

* Rob Van Dam (to be confirmed by WWE)

* Names TBA

2020 CLASS:

* The Bella Twins

* JBL

* Jushin Thunder Liger

* “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

* The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)