Ric Flair on Charlotte’s WrestleMania status

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has indicated that his daughter Charlotte Flair may be missing WrestleMania 37.

As noted before at this link, Charlotte took to Twitter on Monday night and revealed that she has been away from RAW due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. In an update, The Nature Boy responded to Charlotte’s tweet this morning and said WrestleMania won’t be the same without The Queen.

“Praying For A Speedy Recovery! You’ve Set The Bar So High. WrestleMania Will Not Be The Same Without The Queen! @MsCharlotteWWE,” Ric wrote.

There’s no word on when Charlotte tested positive for the coronavirus, but she has not appeared on RAW in three weeks now.

Ric’s tweet is interesting as Andrade indicated on Monday night that Charlotte will be cleared before this week is over. As noted at this link, Andrade responded to his fiancee’s COVID-19 announcement on Twitter and mentioned how she will be cleared in 4 days.

Charlotte has been rumored for a SmackDown on FOX appearance this Friday, but it remains to be seen if that will happen. At one point it was expected that WWE would go with Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka for WrestleMania 37, but Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka was announced after Ripley’s RAW debut on last night’s show. It’s always possible that WWE puts Flair in the match to make it a Triple Threat, but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more on Charlotte’s status. You can see Ric’s full tweet below:

Praying For A Speedy Recovery! You’ve Set The Bar So High. WrestleMania Will Not Be The Same Without The Queen! @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/stcgxwLgsD — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 23, 2021











