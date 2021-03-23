Bobbi Tyler

Real Name: Lucy Garland

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 110 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 15, 1996

Hometown: London, England

Pro Debut: June 11, 2016

Trained By: Paul Ashe

Finishing Move: Code Red

Biography

– Tyler is nicknamed The UV Underdog & The Blonde Bombshell.

– June 11, 2016, Tyler teamed with Casey Danger in her debut but would lose to Jayde & Kruiz at UBW Incursion.

– August 29th, Tyler defeated Lana Austin at HOPE Wrestling for Autism.

– October 8th, Tyler defeated Jayde at HOPE As Seen On @BritWresTroll.

– November 6th, Tyler defeated Xia Brookside at HOPE Hope and Glory.

– November 12th, Tyler defeated Barbie Rogue at HOPE Grand Theft Autumn III.

– January 27, 2017, Tyler defeated Kelly Sixx for the PWP Catch Division Title.

– January 28th, Tyler lost the title to Josh Knott.

– February 4th, Tyler & Jayde defeated Barbie Rogue & Shauna Shay at LCW Rumble ’17.

– February 12th, Tyler defeated Nadia Sapphire for the PWP Women’s Title.

– February 25th, Tyler challenged Sara for the SSW Diamonds Title.

– March 26th, Tyler defeated Nina Samuels at EWE LuchaMania llI.

– March 31st, Tyler lost to Millie McKenzie at MCW in Abergavenny.

– April 22nd, Tyler defended the PWP Women’s Title against Zoe Lucas.

– May 6th, Tyler retained the title against Jamie Hayter.

– June 25th, Tyler defended the title in a 3-Way.

– July 29th, Tyler lost the title to Angelina Love.

– July 30th, Tyler won the PWP Women’s Title back by winning a 3-Way.

– October 14th, Tyler defeated Millie McKenzie at NBWA Back to School.

– October 22nd, Tyler defeated Zan Phoenix at CSF Showdown.

– February 25, 2018, Tyler challenged Kay Lee Ray for the SWE Queen of Southside Title.

– April 1st, Tyler defeated Killer Kelly on RevPro Live at the Cockpit.

– April 28th, Tyler defeated Chakara at RCW Bombastik.

– May 26th, Tyler challenged KC Spinelli for the British Empire Women’s Title.

– August 5th, Tyler challenged Jamie Hayter for the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title.

– September 22nd, Tyler defeated Xia Brookside for the IPW:UK Women’s Title.

– October 21st, Tyler defeated Ariel Grace at APEX Golden Opportunity.

– October 28th, Tyler defeated Nyx at UBW Spectrum Spooktacular.

– December 23rd, Tyler lost the IPW:UK Women’s Title to Sierra Loxton.

– January 14, 2019, Tyler, Hana Kimura & Sadie Gibbs defeated Oedo Tai (Jamie Hayter, Natsu Sumire & Hazuki) at the Stardom 8th Anniversary Show.

– February 17th, Tyler & Hana Kimura defeated STARS (Alex Gracia & Saki Kashima) at Stardom Queen’s Fest ’19.

– February 24th, Tyler challenged Utami Hayashishita for the SWA Undisputed World Women’s Title.

– March 24th, Tyler defeated Sierra Loxton for the IPW:UK Women’s Title.

– April 5th, Tyler defeated Sonya Strong for the HOG Women’s Title.

– May 1st, Tyler defended the IPW:UK Women’s Title against Rebel Kinney.

– June 16th, Tokyo Cyber Squad (Tyler, Death Yama-san & Ruaka) defeated Zoe Lucas, Saya Iida & Saki Kashima at Stardom Shining Destiny ’19.

– June 22nd, Tokyo Cyber Squad (Tyler & Hana Kimura) challenged Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe & Utami Hayashishita) for the Goddesses of Stardom Titles.

– July 15th, Tokyo Cyber Squad (Tyler, Hana Kimura & Zoe Lucas) challenged STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima & Tam Nakano) for the Artist of Stardom Titles.

– August 10th, Tokyo Cyber Squad (Tyler, Konami & Hana Kimura) defeated STARS (Tam Nakano, Saya Iida & Mayu Iwatani) at Stardom X ’19.

– August 16th, Tyler defeated Dani Luna at the HOPE Sixth Anniversary Show.

– August 28th, Tyler lost the HOG Women’s Title to Harley Rae in a 3-Way.

– August 29th, Tyler defeated Skye Smitson for the vacant UPW Women’s Title.

– September 28th, Tyler retained the UPW Women’s Title against Priscilla Kelly.

– October 14th, Tokyo Cyber Squad (Tyler & Zoe Lucas) entered into the Stardom Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’19.

– November 4th, Tokyo Cyber Squad (Tyler & Hana Kimura) won a 3-Way at Stardom Best of Goddess ’19.

– November 30th, Tyler retained the UPW Women’s Title against Dani Luna.

– August 23, 2020, Tyler lost to Aleah James at RevPro Epic Encounters 1.

– October 4th, Tyler defeated Jamie Hayter at RevPro Epic Encounters 3.

– November 15th, Tyler & Zoe Lucas lost to Oedo Tai (Bea Priestley & Jamie Hayter) at RevPro Epic Encounters 5.

– December 6th, Tyler challenged Gisele Shaw for the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title.

– February 7, 2021, Tyler challenged Kanji for the RevPro Southside Women’s Title.