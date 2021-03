3/23/21 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) (w/-1) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

2. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

3. Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian) defeated Miranda Alize

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn, and Colten Gunn) defeated Adam Priest, Baron Black, and Jake St. Patrick

5. Dante Martin defeated Jack Evans

6. FTW Championship Match

Brian Cage (c) (w/Hook) defeated Brandon Cutler

7. Ashley Vox defeated Alex Gracia

8. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss defeated Seth Gargis and Vary Morales

9. JD Drake (w/Ryan Nemeth) defeated Fuego Del Sol

10. QT Marshall defeated Shawn Dean

11. The Bunny (w/The Butcher and The Blade) defeated Jazmin Allure

12. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) (w/-1) defeated Brick Aldridge, Carlie Bravo, and Dean Alexander

13. Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto defeated Angel Fashion and D3

14. Cezar Bononi (w/Peter Avalon) defeated John Skyler