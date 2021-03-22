WWE reportedly adding Daniel Bryan to Universal Championship match at WrestleMania

The WWE Universal Title match at WrestleMania 37 is reportedly being changed to a Triple Threat.

Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view saw Roman Reigns retain the Universal Title over Daniel Bryan in the main event. The finish saw Bryan accidentally knock the referee out with a running knee. Reigns then delivered a Spear to Bryan and covered for the pin but there was no official to count it. WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who was at ringside as the Special Enforcer, slid into the ring and counted the pin but Bryan kicked out at 2.

The match continued until Bryan applied the Yes Lock. Jey Uso then rushed the ring and took Edge out with a superkick. He then attacked Bryan to free Reigns from the Yes Lock. Uso brought a steel chair into the ring but stopped to send Edge into the ring post shoulder-first. Bryan ducked a chair shot from Uso and took him out with the flying knee. Bryan then delivered chair shots while Uso was down. Bryan backed up and waited for Reigns to get up, but Reigns ducked and the chair hit Edge. Reigns came right back to Superman Punch Bryan. Bryan ended up countering Reigns’ Spear and applying the Yes Lock once again. Reigns eventually tapped out in the submission but there was no referee to call the match. Edge ran back in but ignored the submission, nailing Bryan with the chair shot instead. Edge then delivered a chair shot to Reigns while he was down.

Edge continued the apparent heel turn by hitting Bryan again while he was down. Edge yelled out about how this is all his. He showed some frustration and anger before exiting the ring and walking up the ramp to a mixed reaction. The match then ended with a referee rushing in as Reigns pulled himself over to lay on top of Bryan for the pin to retain.

WWE then officially announced Edge vs. Reigns for WrestleMania 37 as Fastlane went off the air.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reports that it has been confirmed that the match at WrestleMania 37 will now be a Triple Threat with Reigns, Bryan and Edge, with the Universal Title on the line.

The Fastlane finish with Edge was reportedly done to set up a change in the WrestleMania 37 match, even though they went off the air with plugs for Edge vs. Reigns, which has been announced since the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February.

There’s no word yet on when WWE will officially announce Bryan for the match, but they may hold off until Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Stay tuned for more on the WrestleMania 37 card and the Universal Title match. Below is a clip from the Fastlane main event: