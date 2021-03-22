WWE Raw preview for tonight

The Road to WrestleMania 37 will pick up tonight as WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature fallout from last night’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

WWE has announced that Rhea Ripley will make her official main roster debut on tonight’s show. There is no word on who she will be wrestling, but there are rumors on Ripley possibly getting involved with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are expected to appear tonight to build to their WrestleMania 37 match. McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a No Holds Barred match at Fastlane, but Lashley did not appear.

Tonight’s RAW should also feature the Monday night return of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The Fiend returned with a new look at Fastlane to help Alexa Bliss defeat Randy Orton. It’s believed that The Fiend vs. Orton will now take place at WrestleMania 37.

