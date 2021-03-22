Virtual meet & greets announced for WrestleMania 37 week

With no Axxess accompanying WrestleMania this year, WWE has announced that WrestleMania Week will feature virtual meet and greets every day from Monday, April 5 to Monday, April 12.

Tickets for all sessions will go on sale tomorrow at GrowTix.com and start at $125 each. Each ticket includes a 2-minute private one-on-one video with selected WWE Superstar and a downloadable video of your meet & greet which will be available within 2-3 days of the event.

The full schedule has Finn Balor, Big E, and Bayley on April 5, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and AJ Styles on April 6, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, and Alexa Bliss on April 7, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley on April 8, Edge and Seth Rollins on April 9, Damian Priest, Street Profits, Kevin Owens, and Jeff Hardy on April 10, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Candice LaRae on April 11, and Braun Strowman and Charlotte Flair on April 12.

More Superstar virtual meet and greet sessions will be announced later this week.